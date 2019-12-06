President of CDHR calls for the sack of all DSS personnel

The president of Human rights organisation, the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Dr Osagie Obayuwana on Friday, called for the sack of all DSS personnel.

The president reacting to the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore condemned the actions of the security agency, suggesting that the agency should be disbanded.

In a statement by the president, he said “the charade and shenanigans of their orchestrated completely unconstitutional secret trials of those who have been criminalized for expressing their views have already shown that the Agency has outlived its usefulness in present-day Nigeria.

“This crude abduction of Omoyele Sowore, confirms beyond all doubt that the DSS as presently composed, is nothing but a, lapdog that sees its job as not going beyond the preoccupation of imagining the expectations of persons holding public office for limited period, even when the national assembly in the absence of Mr. President a few years ago.

“They choose to ride roughshod over the rights and interests of the Nigerian people whom sovereignty lies at all time.

“This matter we emphasize goes beyond the reshuffling of the leadership of the DSS.

“The entire composition of the DSS from the top to the bottom, having shown itself to be unworthy, should be disbanded.

“There is a precedence for this, we once had an outfit called the NSO, The SSS or DSS as they now call themselves, has completely outlived its usefulness, It is beyond redemption, it is to be dissolved immediately.

“We call on the Nigerian people and NBA to insist on this, and the national assembly to side with the Nigerian people, to repeal the law that established the DSS, sack all its personnel and by legislation, lay the foundation for new security system agency focused on the protection of the well being of all Nigerians, as opposed to the imagined interest of a few office holders in Nigeria”.

