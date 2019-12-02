President Buhari tells his story, says he became orphan at young age

—Says Nigeria’s salvation lies in education

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said that he became an orphan at young age and that his nine years in boarding school and joining the army shaped his life.

The President also said that Nigeria’s socio-economic and political salvation will come from education.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu urged citizens to embrace learning as a way of life while the government will do its best to provide access.

The President was honoured in his country home, Daura, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the founding of Community Secondary School, Daura.

Shehu in the statement quoted President Buhari to have said that “he became an orphan at a young age, but his nine years in boarding school and joining the army shaped his life.”

The President and five others founded the Community Secondary School as community service.

He said, “I spent nine years in the boarding school where the teachers showered us with love, care and total commitment. They treated you as their own children.

“They commended you when you did well, and flogged you on bare buttocks if you misbehaved,.”

He praised the current management of the school, which is now renamed Pilot Secondary School, Daura, for maintaining high standards.

President Buhari implored the old boys association to carry on the good work they were going, leading up to the current position of the school.

The leader of the team, Alhaji M.T Bature, the Sarkin Kudu of Katsina, said the vision of the founding fathers, including the President, had ensured the success of so many sons of the state, with many growing up to become professors, engineers, doctors and military generals.