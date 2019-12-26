Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described the Presidency’s allusion to the existence of a cabal in the villa as the best Christmas gift to Nigerians.

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu had on Wednesday, described the cabal in the Presidency as a bunch of respected Nigerians saying “They are not there as hungry people who are there to grab things for themselves.”

Also read:

Shehu’s statement came against the backdrop of insinuations that some official decisions are being taken by a powerful kitchen cabinet without the input of the President and Commander-in-Chief.

Reacting to Shehu’s remark on Thursday, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Diran Odeyemi told Vanguard that Nigerians can now finally agree with the PDP that those who are in charge of their affairs are different from those they entrusted their mandate.

He said: “The Presidency has given Nigerians the best Christmas gift by finally admitting that indeed, a cabal is in charge of their affairs. The people voted for are not the ones governing the people. So, we can now see why nothing is moving in the right direction.

“If members of the cabal are not hungry as Shehu said, can he tell us what impact they have made after they found themselves in the corridor of powers? Are Nigerian lives better off today than they were before the All Progressives Congress, APC, came on board?

“They have since run out of smart arguments and they can no longer deny the truth starring them in the face. The cabal has ruined Nigeria, for their selfish interest.

“Our advice to Nigerians is simple: Be prepared to push this unprepared party out of power in 2023. It is good we are witnessing what capacity they have for governance but having failed completely, there is no need to give them another chance.”

The publicity scribe further urge Nigerians to see Shehu’s remark for what it is: arrogance and scant regards for the feeling of the people, “many of whom had a bleak Christmas because those taking decisions on behalf of all of us know nothing about how to manage the economy for the benefit of the people.”

Kindly Share This Story: