Presidency remains mum over Aisha’s allegation against Shehu, replies Punch over change of Buhari’s title

By Nwafor Sunday

Presidency has again adopted the theory of silence over allegations seeking for clarifications in the Villa.

Not quite long ago, the first lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, venomously accused the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu of disloyalty to the number one citizen of the country.

She averred that she can no longer trust Shehu having defamed her office and played to the tune of cabals in the Villa.

Shuhu’s responsibility according to Aisha is to protect the interest of Mr President and his family but he derailed from his duty to speaking for the cabals in the Villa.

However, the above allegation has since morning been seeking for response from Presidency, but rather commenting on that, Presidency through the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, tried to divert Nigerians attention to a rather microcosm issue.

Reacting to a publication made by PUNCH that it would no longer address Buhari as ‘President but General Buhari’ until his administration purges itself off dictatorial operation, Adesina in a statement released on Wednesday argued that calling President Buhari ‘General’ is a testament that press freedom and freedom of speech are high guaranteed in the country.

His words ‘ANOTHER TESTIMONY TO PRESS FREEDOM IN NIGERIA, BY PRESIDENCY

“A newspaper says it will henceforth address President Muhammadu Buhari by his military rank of Major General. Nothing untoward in it. It is a rank the President attained by dint of hard work before he retired from the Nigerian Army. And today, constitutionally, he’s also Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

All over the world, just as in our country, a large number of retired military officers are now democrats. It does not make those who didn’t pass through military service better democrats than them.

Rather than being pejorative, addressing President Buhari by his military rank is another testimony to free speech and freedom of the press, which this administration (or regime, if anyone prefers: it’s a matter of semantics) has pledged to uphold and preserve.”

