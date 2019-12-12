By Idowu Bankole

The residents of Magodo Estate have on Thursday vowed to vote out the estate executives over what they described as “poor decision making” which they said has led to a total blackout in the estate.

Angered and enraged by the current blackout after being allegedly “tricked” by the Jade Niboro led executive to agree to an alleged premium power doubling fees, which is above the alleged stipulated government/NEC price, Magodo residents, therefore, claimed they are set to vote out current executives for poor decision making.

Speaking to Mr Bayo a resident of the Magodo Estate, he said, “the executives have a flagrant disregard for human rights with gate Mannings (false imprisonment and rights to movement)”.

“They also enslaved residents by signing this breeze called premium power with Ikedc without the approval of All Residents, now we see the result, blackout after all the 24hour light window dressing”.

“It is alleged that the executive is also getting personal financial benefits from the agreement, hence they forced us all into this, it’s enough their time is up, in Feb 2020 election they shall be voted out, we need people that can see far ahead into the future to lead. for Ikedc their clock is ticking”

Recall that there has been an issue with power supply in the area which led the human right activist Mr Femi Falana, SAN to intervene.

The letter sent to Ikeja electric reads in part: “Our client is one of the prepaid meters consumer residents of Magodo Estate, Lagos. Our client pays electricity bills promptly and regularly without defaulting. Our client drew our attention to the purported agreement to increase electricity tariff in Magodo Estate, between Magodo Residents Association (MRA) AND Ikeja electric currently making the news in the media. Our client’s position is that he was never consulted by the Magodo Residents Association (MRA) or any person or group for any electricity tariff agreement whatsoever.

Neither did he instruct, discuss or commission the Magodo Residents Association (MRA) or any person or group of persons to enter into any electricity tariff agreement with Ikeja, on his behalf. Our client: further maintains that electricity bill, being a utility consumption is personal to him and if there is any agreement on it, it should be between him being the consumer and the electricity company directly and not through any third party of whatever guise.”

