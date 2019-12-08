Premier League: Guardiola concedes title to Liverpool after derby defeat

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says it is “not realistic” to think about catching Liverpool as they are now 14 points behind the champions-elect.

Guardiola’s City lost 2-1 to Manchester United on Saturday night (read 16 Conclusions here) and lost all hope of catching the Reds, who are unbeaten in the Premier League this season.

“It is not time to think about that,” Guardiola said when asked if the title race is over. “We have to try to continue. There are many things to play for.

“We think about what we have to do and the next game, it is not realistic to think about catching up.

“Obviously it is so difficult because the opponents have had 16 games with 15 victories and they are on an incredible run and sometimes we have dropped points. But our duty, and what you have to do, is to continue.”

Guardiola claimed his side’s approach was no different than normal but on this occasion, they were punished by a clinical United.

He said: “I like my team, how they played. We conceded a little bit more than usual but we knew the pace they have with (Daniel) James, Martial and Rashford.

“Sometimes it is not possible to control it because when you lose the ball it is difficult.

“In general we did what we liked, we arrived in the final third many times. Unfortunately, we cannot finish a little bit more but I like to watch my team like this.

“We conceded four or five counter-attacks, that’s all. I think all the teams know it happens. “Normally we are able to control it but today we struggled a little bit in the first half. Sometimes this can happen, especially for the quality of the opponents.”

Source; Football 365

Vanguard News