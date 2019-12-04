Port security supports NPA’s cancellation of secured anchorage

Says it is an embarrassing situation

THE Port Facility Security Officers Forum of Nigeria, PFSOFN has thrown its weight behind the stoppage and cancellation of the Secured Anchorage Area, SAA saying that it is absurd to have allowed such an arrangement in the first place.

Speaking at the just-concluded annual conference held in Lagos, the group’s Vice Chairman, Dr. Ignatius Uche, told Vanguard Maritime Report that the entire maritime space belongs to Nigeria and as such the entire space should also be well secured.

Uche also said that the secured anchorage area is a segregation of the nation’s maritime space, a development he said was not good for a maritime country like Nigeria.

He explained that the secured anchorage area is likened to a house being built by a man that says a particular part of the house is secured while the other part is not secured.

He said: “Our organization supports the elimination and removal of the secured anchorage area, the entire maritime space belongs to Nigeria, the 200 nautical miles is within Nigeria’s authority that is our economic exclusive zone.

“So why do you carve out a particular area and call it secure anchorage area so if a vessel is not within that area, the vessel is not secured, meaning that it is susceptible to attack?

“The decision to cancel the secured anchorage area is a step in the right direction because it will only segregate our maritime domain rather than making it holistic. The security of the nation’s maritime domain is supposed to be holistic and not segregating a particular area and designating as a secured area.”

He disclosed that the Nigerian Ports Authority was not part of the initial agreement of the Secured Anchorage Area, that is why it is kicking against it.

“Looking at twenty-first-century security, we should not be talking about secured anchorage, it is laughable, other countries will begin to laugh at us. How do you that this area is secured and that area is not secured, in fact, the acronym SAA alone does not speak well of us as a nation. I think the decision is a step in the right direction and I think it should be sustained,” he stated.

