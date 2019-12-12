Poor Service: NCAA threatens to suspend Turkish Airlines’ operations

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Thursday, threatened to suspend the operations of Turkish Airlines in Nigeria in the event of failure to improve its services to the public.

The foremost aviation regulatory body in the country premised its position on what it called poor condition of service as manifested in the airline’s recent inability to convey passengers into Nigeria alongside their luggage simultaneously.

In a letter signed by the Acting Director General of the NCAA, Captain Abdullahi Sidi, dated December 11, and addressed to the Country General Manager, Turkish Airlines, the company has until Monday, December 16 to either remain in business or close shop in Nigeria.

The letter obtained by Vanguard read in part, “The NCAA wishes to extend its compliments to the Turkish Airlines and also to express its displeasure about the recent cases of not bringing passengers into Nigeria together with their checked-in baggage.

“The NCAA is therefore left with no option than to direct Turkish Airlines to suspend its operations into Nigeria until such a time when the airline is ready to operate with the right size of aircraft that can transport all passengers with their baggage at the same time.

According to Captain Sidi, “These incidences which have been going on for over two weeks, have become bad that the most recent flights arrived without more than 85 per cent of passengers’ baggage on board.

“Our airport authority has been facing serious crises controlling the passengers at the airport whenever they arrive without their baggage. This issue has made passengers carry out several mob actions at our airport and it is great threat to our airport facilities.

While regretting that series of meetings NCAA held with the airline have so far failed to yield a positive development, Capt. Sidi warned that ” if no remedial action is carried out by the Turkish Airlines,” the suspension “shall be effective from the 16th of December, 2019.”