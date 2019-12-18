Police speaks about missing baby in Akure church

Kindly Share This Story:

…says baby not exhumed from church

Ondo police command has called on the general public to disregard the rumour spreading on different news platforms that the body of a missing baby was exhumed from a church in Akure.

Recall that enraged youths in Ondo state capital stormed the church premises this morning and set it on fire following rumors that the body of Kolawole who went missing in the church in November, was exhumed from the altar.

According to a statement released this afternoon, spokesperson of the state police command, Femi Joseph said the rumor is untrue.

Read the statement below:

“The Ondo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public particularly the People of Ondo State that they should disregard the rumours making the rounds that the body of a recently declared missing boy in the state has been exhumed from Sotitobire church in Akure.

It is most unfortunate that this misleading information spearheaded by a popular TV station, has ignited spontaneous reactions from the people leading to wanton destruction of properties and injuries to many.

The church building was also set ablaze by irate youths. Some of our officers dispatched to the scene to contain the situation were pelted with stones with many of them sustaining injuries.

Their patrol vehicle was also badly damaged. This rejoinder became necessary to disabuse the minds of many Nigerians who might have fallen for these wicked lies and propaganda.

The public should also not be hoodwinked by reports that the command has abandoned the investigation of the incident,as the case file is already on the way to the DPP for legal advice. Notwithstanding this latest incident, more reinforcement has been sent to the scene to contain the situation.” the statement read

