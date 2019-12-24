Police rescue kidnap victims in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said on Tuesday that its eagle-eyed operatives have rescued two kidnapped victims after a gun duel with a fleeing kidnap gang.

The command said in a statement issued by its Deputy Public Relations Officer, Mariam Yusuf, said the kidnappers abandoned their victims and ran into the bush due to the superior firepower of its operatives.

The statement read: “In a prompt response to a distress call, the FCT Police command on 23rd December 2019 at 10:45 p.m. rescued some kidnap victims at Ketti Village, on the outskirts of Kabusa axis.

“The police operatives attached to Kabusa Division rescued two victims after engaging the kidnappers in a fierce gun duel prompting them to flee into the forest with three other victims.

“Efforts are on top gear to rescue the victims.

“The commissioner of police has launched a manhunt to apprehend the fleeing kidnappers.

“The command reiterates its dedication to the protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory during the Yuletide period and beyond.

“In case of an emergency contact the Command through any of these emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.”

