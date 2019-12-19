Police remains critical pillar of govt’s security agenda ― Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Nigerian police as a critical pillar of the security agenda which his administration will continue to fund.

The president stated this on Thursday in Kano while delivering an address at the passing out ceremony of the 2nd Regular Course of the Police Academy, Wudil Kano state where 628 cadets were commissioned as ASPs.

He also said that the cardinal agenda of this administration is centered on the enhancement of security, improvement of economy as well as fight against corruption.

“Let me remind you of this administration agenda and our promise to the people to provide security, ensure improvement of the economy and the fight against corruption. As we remain committed to deliver of this mandate the Nigerian police force remains the critical pillar of our domestic security agenda, so it is therefore important to have orderly disciplined and modern police officers.

“The mission of this academy is to produce superior police officers that are equipped with knowledge and skills to police Nigeria with its unique complexities” the president stated.

The president while congratulating the graduands for successfully completing their course also reminded them of the need to be diligent and uphold the principles of civil policies leveraging national and international best practices.

“I, therefore, seize this opportunity to congratulate the cadets of the 2nd regular course for successfully passing through the rigorous academic and professional training.

“With this milestone, I implore you to operate professionally, gallantly and courageously as we continue to make Nigeria a safe country for all law-abiding citizens.

“You will soon commence your operational duties, therefore, you must always remember that Nigeria and indeed Nigerians are of interest to you and your assignment to protect their lives and property. This trust must be taken seriously while upholding the principle of civil policy leveraging national and international best practice.

“On our part, we will continue to fund and support the Nigerian police force and its institutions to ensure you deliver in your mandate. This is why we created a dedicated ministry of police affairs” he stated.

He finally commended the academy for doing a job well-done producing trained officers for the next generation.

“Finally I will like to acknowledge the command and the entire academic community for a job well-done in grooming the next generation of senior police officers. I urge all to sustain this effort” the president said.

In his remarks, the Commandant of the Police Academy Widil AIG Zanna Ibrahim revealed plans of the academy to introduce modern policing courses to meet with the modern challenges.

“In order to offer courses that have more relevance with the challenges of policing the nation, the Academy will soon introduce courses bordering on cybercrime, gender issues, criminal justice and administration, public security, intelligence as well as peace and conflict resolution which will justify the upgrade of the academy and also contribute meaningfully to the minimization, if not the eradication of the security challenges facing the country,” he said.

