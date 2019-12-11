Police parade principal suspect in murder of Kogi PDP Women Leader

Suspect denies allegation, says killers were sent by party member

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Lokoja—Kogi State Command, yesterday, paraded one Ocholi Edicha, 25, as the principal suspect in the killing of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Women Leader, Mrs Salome Abuh.

READ ALSO:

Mrs Abuh was burnt to death at her country home in Ochadamu, Ofu Local Government Area of the state on Monday, November 18, in the wake of Kogi governorship election results by irate youths.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Busari, while parading the suspect, explained that Ocholi was arrested with the help of local vigilantes on November 21 along with five others during an armed robbery operation in the area.

Other suspects paraded along with Ocholi were Adamu Haruna, Egbunu, Musa Alidu, Attai Haruna Egwu and Atta Ejeh.

Busari told journalists that Ocholi led the gang that burnt the house where Mrs Abuh was sleeping.

He said: “The suspect further confessed that they were responsible for the series of armed robbery incidents at Ochadamu and its environs.”

The commissioner said a gun was recovered from the suspects.

However, during an interview, Ocholi denied the allegation of leading the arsonists that killed Mrs Abuh.

He said although he is an APC member and that he had a misunderstanding with Mrs Abuh on election day, he did not participate in her killing.

Ocholi, who spoke in Igala language, further alleged that some of the people that burnt the house came from Ejule, a neighbouring community.

He said those who burnt the house, along with the women leader, were sent by a senior party member.

Vanguard