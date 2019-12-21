Police order investigation as inspector kills corporal, commits suicide

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

A Police inspector killed his colleague, a corporal, shot another, a Superintendent of Police and later shot himself dead yesterday in Abuja.

The trio was said to be on duty at Dutse- Alhaji Police Divisional Headquarters, in Abuja, where the incident occurred.

The inspector, identified as John Markus, who was infuriated that the corporal, also identified as Mathew Akubo, called him to order for firing shot in the air, pointed the gun at the latter and released the trigger leading to his instant death.

The Superintendent of Police whose name was given as Abdullahi Ovanu had come out of the station only to calm the trigger-happy inspector only to be also shot in the arm.

Markus was said to be on duty as a station guard at the station.

The late police inspector reportedly fired a round of ammunition into the air but was reportedly called to order by the deceased police corporal, Mathew Akubo.

The inspector, angered that his subordinate called him to order, turned the gun to him and shot him in the head.

Thereafter, a Superintendent of Police Abdullahi Ovanu came out from the office to inquire what happened but the inspector also shot him in the arm.

A few minutes after the incident, Markus shot himself through his mouth.

It was gathered that the bodies of the inspector and the corporal have been deposited at the mortuary in Kubwa General Hospital while the superintendent of police was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Reaching to the ugly development, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Police Command said it had ordered a discreet investigation into the matter.

The command, in a statement by its Deputy Police Public Relations Officer,

ASP Yusuf Mariam, said,” Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased Inspector fired a shot at the Corporal leading to his death and injuring a Deputy Superintendent of Police before he committed suicide.”

The statement read in full: “The FCT Police Command regrettably condemns the unfortunate incident that took place at Dutse Alhaji Division on 21st December 2019 at about 0430hrs involving the murder of a Police Corporal by an Inspector of Police.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased Inspector fired a shot at the Corporal leading to his death and injuring a Deputy Superintendent of Police before he committed suicide.

“While commiserating with the family members of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident and put measures in place to forestall the reoccurrence of such incident.

” The Command urges residents to remain calm while reiterating its commitment to provide adequate security during the Christmas/New year Celebrations.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: