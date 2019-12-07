Police officer allegedly killed 18-year-old boy in Imo for slapping him

A police officer in Umuaka village in Imo state allegedly shot dead an 18-year-old boy for retaliating when the officer slapped him.

Awuzie Duru, 18, was allegedly killed within the premises of a new generation bank branch at Umuaka on Sunday, December 1.

According to reports, Awuzie, popularly known as Aboy, from Isiozi Aka in Umuaka, Imo state, had gone to the bank to withdraw money from the bank’s ATM gallery. The boy took his space on the line and other newcomers took their place behind him.

After a while, Awuzie left the line to answer a call. When he returned to take his place on the ATM queue, the bank customer who was behind him refused to let him back on the line.

This led to a verbal confrontation. A policeman present witnessed the confrontation but did not interfere.

The fight soon turned physical and the policeman got involved and started scolding Awuzie.

According to The Nation, Awuzie then told the officer that he refused to do anything when the were simply exchanging words but wants to scold him now that it has turned into a physical fight.

At this, the officer reportedly slapped Awuzie for talking back at him. Awuzie slapped back and the officer allegedly shot him.

The boy’s killing stirred up tension in the town as the youths in the area began planning an attack on the police station.

Vanguard Nigeria News