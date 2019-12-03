Police investigate alleged suicide of an 84-year-old in Enugu

Police in Enugu State has commenced investigation into an alleged suicide by an octogenarian, Pa Mathias Uzo, 84, in a community in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, who made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu, said that the alleged suicide was committed at Ezere community in Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

“It was gathered that the victim identified as one Mathias Uzo from Ezere community was allegedly found dead while hanging on a tree on Dec. 1 in the evening,’’ he said.

In another development, one Emeka Ogbonna of Umueze community in Nkanu West Local Government Area had been helping police operatives in their investigation in relation to the death of one Emeka Ngwu from the same community.

“The deceased, Ngwu, had allegedly gone to separate a fight between the suspect and his wife on Nov. 25 before the suspect allegedly gave him a chase with a stick and resulting in Ngwu falling into a well inside their neighbours compound.

“It was further gathered that Ngwu was later rescued from the well and taken to University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku/Ozalla for medical attention and was later confirmed dead by a doctor on duty,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, had directed for a full-scale investigation into the incident.

