Police deploy 3, 300 personnel in Plateau ahead of Christmas

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

As part of efforts to checkmate criminal elements from causing havoc during and after the Christmas celebration, the Plateau State Police Command has deployed 3, 300 policemen to strategic points within the State to ensure effective security and safety of citizens.

The State Police Commissioner, Isaac Akinmoyede who disclosed this in his office in Jos added that visibility policing has also been employed on highways and major roads across the State again, raids are being intensified at identified criminal hideouts and flash points to prevent any criminal acts.

He assured that residents that “just like Eid-el-Maulud was celebrated peacefully without friction due to the security measures put in place by the Command, the Police will replicate the same feat with a more viable mode of operation confident of guaranteeing a peaceful Christmas and New Year celebration.”

The CP however advised residents that “while going out for church activities or other outings, families should endeavour to leave at least one person at home so as to deter criminals whose stock in trade is to break into people’s houses whenever they are not in for the solo reason of stealing.

“Vehicle owners in the same vein are advised to take minimum security measures in safeguarding their vehicles by getting form themselves either pedal or steering locks in addition to the tracking devices being used by some people.”

Meanwhile, parents/guardians were urged to guide their children/wards to be law abiding as “the earlier ban on the use of fireworks, bangers, knockouts, etc” is still in force.

