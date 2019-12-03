Police declare IPOB lawyer wanted over alleged killing of cops

Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

The Anambra State Police Command on Tuesday declared wanted, the lawyer to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ifeanyi Ejiofor, over the alleged killing of two police officers in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, John Abang, disclosed this at a press conference in Awka, the state capital.

He said the declaration of the lawyer and his cohorts wanted followed the alleged brutal murder of two police officers in Oraifite, Ekwusigo local government area of the state on Monday.

He said: “I will like Nigerians to know that Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a member of the proscribed IPOB, has been declared wanted.

“I will seek the cooperation of law-abiding Nigerians, East, West, North, and South that wherever they find this individual, they should report to the nearest police station for possible arrest and prosecution based on the rules and laws of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Biafra IPOB has accused the police of setting on fire the home of it lawyer in Oraifite.

In a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group wondered why the police would go further to raze the lawyer’s home even after killing two unarmed and innocent civilians in his house.

IPOB said: “It was the carelessness of the police in handling the petrol they used to drench Mr. Ejiofor’s home and nearby businesses before setting them on fire that trailed back, leading to the fire that gutted their van and burnt to death the policemen.”

“The police in Anambra State deployed the same strategy of invading and kill doctrine they deployed in Isiama-Afaraukwu the home of our leader on 14 September 2017 a month before he is due in court and that was what played out in Oraifite yesterday (Monday). But this time with God on our side it backfired on them with fire explosion from their vehicle which burnt two of their men.

“The Nigerian Police claimed two of their officers were killed by IPOB members, but there were four dead bodies in the burnt-out police vehicle. What any investigative journalist worth his salt should ask is, who are the other two victims, where did they come from and what were they doing in a police van?”

Vanguard