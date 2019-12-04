Breaking News
Police confirm rescue of kidnapped victims in Bayelsa

…two of the kidnappers burnt alive

THE police in Bayelsa have confirmed the rescue of the abducted students of the state-owned College of Health Technology, Otuogidi in Ogbia local government area of the state.

Spokesman of the state police command, Asinim Butswat yesterday night in Yenagoa said the kidnapped victims were rescued at Otuabala forest by a combined team of policemen and local vigilante at about 4.25 pm following a tip-off.

The victims, he said were in good condition.

According to him, “two kidnappers were arrested and two wooden carved guns that resemble AK 47 rifles were recovered from them.”

He, however, added that angry mob from the community overpowered the security operatives and burned the kidnappers to death.

