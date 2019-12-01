Breaking News
Translate

Police confirm release of abducted Adamawa DPO

On 8:30 amIn Newsby
Police confirms release of abducted Adamawa DPO
The Adamawa  Police Command has confirmed the rescue of DSP Ahijo Muhammad, DPO of Mubi Division, who was kidnapped a fortnight ago by unknown persons.
DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, the Command’s Spokesman, announced the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Yola.
Nguroje explained that Muhammad was rescued on Saturday evening by Police Operation Puff Ader/Operation Farauta in Mubi.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill two policemen, abduct seven in Adamawa

“DSP Ahijo Muhammad, DPO  Mubi North, was rescued from the hands of his abductors unharmed and healthy.
” The Command Anti Kidnap Unit is now investigating the matter with a view to arresting the fled kidnappers” Nguroje said.
NAN reports that Muhammad was abducted about two weeks ago while travelling from Yola to Mubi.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!