Police Ban on Rally: Ize-Iyamu formally joins APC in his residence

By Gabriel Enogholase

In spite of the stoppage of the mega rally being organized by a faction of the All Progressives Congress (ACP)in Edo State to receive Pastor Ize -Iyamu and his supporters back to the party by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, thousands of his supporters on Friday stormed his residence situated at Ugbor area of Benin – City to felicitate with him.

The venue of the rally was slated at Garrick Memorial Schools playground, Benin City before it was banned by the Police for security reasons.

Edo state factional chairman of the APC, Col. David Imuse (rted) however formally welcomed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu into the party and presented him and his supporters with a broom, which is the APC party symbol.

He said the coming of Ize-Iyamu and his supporters from the 18 local government areas of the state to the APC was a homecoming worthy of celebration adding that it would add value to the party.

He said, ” We are here to celebrate the homecoming of our brothers and sisters from the PDP who have come to add value to our party; not only to add value, they are coming to make our party grow from strength to strength so that we can win at all levels”.

Imuse who urged all members of the party in the state to close ranks so that it can grow from strength to strength, called on those he said were sitting in the fence to come and join the party adding that as a party with a large heart, the APC was open to all.

Receiving the broom from the APC chairman, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu said that the notion that he was joining the APC in Benin City was wrong because he had already done so as required by party regulations at his Ugboko ward in Orhionmwon Local Government Area.

Displaying his APC membership card, he said, “For those who are in doubt, the moment I made up my mind to join the APC, I went to my ward and I am proud to say I have registered in Ugboko ward in Orhionmwon local government area”.

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu thanked the crowd of supporters for coming to his residence for the event saying he was confident that his decision to return home to the APC will, “by the grace of God make APC grow from strength”.

Meanwhile, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu appreciated his supporters for turning out en masse despite the disappointment of a change of venue.

Vanguard Nigeria News