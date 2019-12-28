Police arrest two men for duping bank manager of N70m

Kindly Share This Story:

The Adamawa State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of two suspects for allegedly duping a bank manager of $200,000 (about N70million).

The command’s spokesman, DSP Suleiman Yahaya, who confirmed the development, said the suspects, Oluba Falaye and Abidakun Gbenga, were arrested while two other suspects were still at large.

He said: “The command received a report from one Olurunfemi Michael, a manager of Access Bank Plc, Yola branch, that on the 11/12/2019 some men approached him and defrauded him of $200,000.00 which if converted into Naira will be N70,000,000.

“Investigation led to the arrest of Oluba Falaye and Abidakun Gbenga, residents of Lagos and Ado-Ekiti respectively.

“We have so far recovered $30,400, one Lexus and Toyota Camry cars valued N14,000,000. We also recovered over N11 million cash.

“The command is calling on members of the public to be careful while dealing with the people they don’t know and to report to police any suspicious movement around them.” (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: