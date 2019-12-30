Police arrest pastor for smashing woman’s head with wood

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe – Asaba

A youth pastor with a popular Pentecostal church in Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South local government area of Delta State, has been arrested by the police for allegedly smashing the head of a woman with a wood.

The incident occurred last Sunday evening at the Aruorho quarters of Otu-Jeremi.

The suspect, Kenneth Lupor Mukoro, who is also a law graduate from the Delta State University, Oleh, reportedly hit the victim, Mrs. Irene Thompson Kupa, on the head with a plank of wood during a verbal confrontation between the duo.

The victim according to eyewitnesses, was immediately rushed to the Otu-Jeremi general hospital for treatment but died on the way to the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara, where she was referred to for treatment.

Though an attempt to speak with the spokesperson of the state police command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya was abortive, a source at the Otu-Jeremi police station confirmed the incident.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “The police had been able to arrest the suspect who is also an aspirant in the forthcoming chairmanship election in Otughievwen community.

“Though we are still investigating the matter, the investigation so far revealed that the suspect who is said to be a youth pastor in a popular church in the community had used a plank of wood to hit the victim on her head resulting in her death. She died on the way to the hospital for medical attention.”

Vanguard

