Police arrest man who raped, murdered 21-year-old SA student by stabbing her 52 times

By David O Royal

The South African Police Has arrested a man who raped, murdered a student by stabbing her 52 times.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also revealed more about the shady background of the suspect accused of “slaughtering” the 21-year-old TVET student in Limpopo.

Precious Ramabulana was stabbed multiple times and sexually assaulted, and she eventually died from injuries sustained in the attack after being stabbed 52 times.

The accused was arrested early on Thursday 28 November 2019, at his parent’s home in Nyakelang in Botlokwa (Limpopo). Police said a murder weapon and a cellphone, supposedly stolen from the Ramabulana, and blood-stained clothes were amongst some of the things found in the suspect’s possession. The 28-year-old defendant appeared in court on Monday.

The 21-year old, who was a Business Management student of Capricorn TVET College, Ramokhopha campus, Limpopo and was stabbed to death on Sunday morning just after 2am.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo had earlier said that the student had been asleep in her rented room when she was attacked by an unknown man.

“It is alleged that the deceased was asleep in her rented room at GaJoel Section in Mokomene when the suspect gained entry through the window and started attacking her.

He then stabbed her several times and fled from the scene. Her frantic screams were heard by a neighbour who called the police.

“On arrival, her body was found in a pool of blood with several stab wounds. The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage,” Mojapelo said.

