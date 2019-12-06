Breaking News
Police arrest man for allegedly killing farmer in Jigawa

The police in Jigawa on Friday said they had arrested a herdsman, Usman Lamido, 30, in connection with the killing of a farmer, Abubakar Dauda, along Adyani Feeder Road in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa.

The spokesman for the police in the state, SP Abdu Jinjiri, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Hadejia that the incident occurred on Thursday, Dec. 5.

He said Dauda, 38, of Yalari Quarters in Guri, was allegedly stabbed in his head and back by the suspect after a minor disagreement.

Jinjiri said the police rushed the deceased to Hadejia General Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

The spokesman said several policemen were deployed to the area to prevent reprisal attacks.

