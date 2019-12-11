Police arrest Indian hemp dealer, fraudster in Katsina

Bashir Bello – Katsina

A notorious Indian hemp dealer identified as Auwalu Abdullahi has been arrested by the police in Katsina State.

He was caught in possession of two 50kg bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

The spokesperson of the Katsina State police command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the development, said Abdullahi was arrested while on transit along Dandume – Funtua road.

Isah said the suspect has confessed to being a dealer of Indian hemp syndicate operating at Dandume and Sabuwa local government areas of the state.

He said: “on 8/12/2019 at about 1700:00hrs, based on a tip-off, the police patrol team led by DPO Dandume succeeded in accosting one Auwalu Abdullahi, m, aged 25yrs of Maraban Maigora village, Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State, a notorious Indian hemp dealer, in possession of two -50kg bags containing dried leaves reasonably suspected to be Indian hemp while on transit along Dandume – Funtua road.

READ ALSO: Police parade principal suspect in murder of Kogi PDP Women Leader

“In the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to being a dealer of Indian hemp operating at Dandume and Sabuwa LGAs of Katsina state. The investigation is ongoing.”

Isah said the command also succeeded in arresting one Musa Isah, a notorious fraudster who specialised in duping unsuspecting traders by sending them fake bank SMS alerts after collecting their goods.

“Nemesis caught up with the suspect when he went to the shop of one Alh Adamu Rabi’u, at Kwado Quarters, Katsina, deceived him and collected three Chinese doors valued N57,000:00k and paid him through a fake bank SMS alert,” the command’s spokesman added.

Vanguard