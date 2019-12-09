Police arrest fleeing kidnapper in Abuja, as gang kill 4 innocent persons in shootout

Following a hot pursuit and subsequent exchange of gunfire, a group of wanted kidnappers who were fleeing from Police operatives of the FCT, on Sunday opened fire on innocent citizens who they believed were blocking their escape and killed four persons.

The Police operatives however apprehended one of the fleeing kidnappers while others escaped.

Also read:

Confirming the development in a statement, FCT Police Deputy Spokesperson, ASP Marian Yusuf said, “In furtherance of efforts to wipe out kidnappers from the FCT particularly along Kwali-Kaita axis, the FCT Police Command has continued with the Counter-Kidnapping Operations which has yielded positive results.

“However, the operation using overt/covert means has dismantled their camps and dislodged their bases prompting them to seek refuge.

“Hence, the fleeing kidnappers while scampering for safety entered the highway, shot at an oncoming vehicle and killed four persons along that axis on Sunday 8th December 2019.

“The swift intervention of Police Operatives led to the immediate arrest of one of the suspected kidnappers while efforts are on top gear to apprehend his cohorts.

“While commiserating with the families of the deceased, the Command wishes to reiterate its unflinching commitment to provide maximum security for residents and stakeholders to have a hitch-free Yuletide.”

Vanguard