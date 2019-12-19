Police arraign truck dealer for alleged N1.5m fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

A truck dealer, Olawale Fatai, who allegedly obtained N1.5 million from a lawyer under the guise of buying a truck for him, was on Thursday arraigned at the Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Fatai, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, fraud and stealing preferred against him by the police.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to charges.

The police prosecutor, Sgt. Moshood Abiola had told the court that the defendant and others still at large committed the offences in September 2018 at Ojodu Berger area of Lagos.

He said the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum from one Mr. Ademola Adelehin on the pretext of buying a truck for him.

“The defendant knew that the representation he made to the complainant was false at the time he made it,” Abiola said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 285, 312 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011 and punishable under the same.

The Magistrate, Mrs. O. O. Otitoju granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that one of the sureties must be relative to the defendant, adding that the sureties must be gainfully employed.

She also ordered that the sureties must provide means of identification and have their addresses verified.

Otitoju adjourned the case till January 27 for mention. (NAN)

