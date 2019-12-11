Police arraign sexagenarian for allegedly stealing two children

A 65-year-old businessman, Adamu Nahum, was on Wednesday arraigned at the Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing two children aged four and seven years.

Nahum, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, child trafficking, and stealing.

According to the prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, the defendant and others still at large, committed the offences in October at Ojo, Lagos.

He said the defendant trafficked and enslaved the two minors.

Ayorinde said the arrest of the defendant followed the information received by the police that he was in possession of two children suspected to have been stolen.

He said: “The defendant stole the children but luck ran out of him as he was intercepted when he wanted to board a vehicle to transport the children to an unknown destination.

“When he was interrogated, he could not give a satisfactory account of the children in his possession and was taken to the station

“The alleged offences contravene Sections 276, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

The Magistrate, Mrs. B. O. Osunsanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties.

Osunsanmi said one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant.

He directed that all the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government. (NAN)

