Police arraign sales rep for alleged theft of N.82m

A 22-year-old sales representative, Chiamaka Ikpo, was on Monday arraigned at the Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing her employer’s N822, 710.

Ikpo, a resident of 16, Ishoga Street, Safejo in Ajegunle area of Lagos, was arraigned on a four-count charge of stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Aondohemba Koti, said t the defendant collected tissue and serviettes papers worth N822, 710 from Naphtali Ujo Nigeria Limited on the pretext of selling the goods and remitting the money to the company.

Koti told the court that the defendant committed the offences on December 18 at Ojuwoye Market, Mushin, Lagos.

The prosecutor said the defendant after selling the goods diverted the money into her personal use.

He said: “The defendant stole the N822, 710, the sale proceeds of the company, and efforts made to retrieve the money from the defendant proved abortive.”

According to him, the offences violated Sections 283, 286, 287(7) and 314 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015, (revised) and punishable under the same.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. M.O. Tanimola granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Tanimola said the surety must be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and reside within the court jurisdiction.

The magistrate adjourned the case till January 20, for mention. (NAN)

Vanguard

