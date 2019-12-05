An Ilorin Magistrate’s Court, on Thursday, remanded a 27-year-old man, Akomode Isaac, in a Correctional Centre for alleged housebreaking.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Jumoke Bamigboye, remanded in prison, the defendant, who is facing a three-count charge of trespass, housebreaking and theft.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp. Sanni Abdullahi had told the court that on November 27, the case was reported through a petition received at the Area Commander’s office in Ilorin from one Omeiza Abogunde.

Abdullahi said that on November 26, the complainant saw the defendant in her house around 9:00 p.m., armed with a hammer which he used to break into her house.

He said the defendant also attempted to use the same hammer on the complainant.

The prosecutor said that during interrogation, the defendant confessed to breaking into the complainant’s house with the same hammer before he was caught.

Abdullahi said an investigation by policemen revealed that Isaac was a habitual criminal, who had earlier been arrested and charged to court for similar offences.

He said the offences were contrary to Sections 348, 355, and 288 of the Penal Code and punishable under same.

The accused person, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bamigboye adjourned the case till December 10 for further mention. (NAN)

