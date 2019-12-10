Breaking News
Police arraign farmer for allegedly killing girlfriend in Kwara

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Tuesday, remanded a farmer, Abubakar Babato, in a correctional centre for allegedly killing his 18-year-old girlfriend.

The senior magistrate, Mr. Muhammed Ndakene, ruled that the defendant be remanded in custody and adjourned the case until January 6, 2020, for further mention.

The accused person is facing a one-count charge of culpable homicide, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Isaac Yakubu, recalled that on November 27, the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Bani, Kwara, to the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID), Ilorin for investigation.

Yakubu said one Abubakar Bajida reported the case at the Bani Police Station on November 16.

According to him, the accused person had on November 15 visited the complainant’s house to invite his daughter, Azumi Abubakar, who happened to be the defendant’s lover.

The prosecutor said that the defendant left with the complainant’s daughter but she never returned home.

Yakubu said that while the complainant was on his way to the defendant’s house to check for his daughter, he found her lying dead in the bush in a pool of her own blood.

“Investigation conducted led to the arrest of the accused person, who confessed to having macheted the victim to death,” the prosecutor said.

He said the offence contravened Section 221 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

 

