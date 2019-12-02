Poch says he will ‘listen to projects’ amid Man Utd, Arsenal links

Mauricio Pochettino admits he is “open to listen to projects” amid speculation linking him with a number of roles.

The Argentinian was sacked almost a fortnight ago after five years in the job following Spurs’ slump in form, before being swiftly replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Pochettino took the north London club to the Champions League final last season, where they were beaten by Liverpool in Madrid.

The 47-year-old has since been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal in the Premier League while elsewhere in Europe he has been reportedly interesting Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Pochettino told Fox Sports Argentina: “There are a lot of clubs and attractive projects for me to take on. “At my age I don’t need a lot of time to recover. I am open to listen to projects put before me.”

A report on Monday poured cold water on links with United and Arsenal by suggesting Pochettino would lose his £12.5million pay-off from Tottenham if he accepts another Premier League role this campaign.

Source: Football 365

