Plateau United Thump FC Ifeanyiubah to stay top in high-scoring matchday

Plateau United maintained their two-point lead at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with a 5-1 win over FC Ifeanyiubah on Sunday after another high-scoring weekend.

Indeed it was another weekend which again proved the attacking intent of the NPFL sides as 24 goals were scored.

It was also a weekend that produced two away wins with Sunshine Stars continuing their resurgence with a comprehensive 0-3 win at Adamawa United.

Plateau United 5-1 FC Ifeanyiubah – United back to winning way If there were any doubts that the Tin City Boys were going to be affected by last weekend’s loss at Heartland, it took just four minutes for them to silence their doubters.

Abba Umar put the leaders in front after a pin-pointed assist by Charles Henlong. This was the beginning of a miserable afternoon for FC Ifeanyiubah who were woeful to say the least.

Silas Nenrot, Mustapha Ibrahim, Bernard Ovoke [who also missed a penalty] and Tosin Omoyele all scored for Plateau United before Ekene Awazie grabbed a consolation for the Anambra Warriors.

Dakadda FC 2-1 Enyimba – Dream debut season continues for the new boys. Dakadda FC moved into second on the log after defeating champions Enyimba with a late goal from Utibe Arit. Arit was indeed the man of the match as he got a second-half brace.

Enyimba thought they had grabbed a point from the match after in-form striker Victor Mbaoma equalized for the champions in the 86th minute but it was Arit and Dakadda that had the last laugh as they scored in stoppage time.

The win means Dakadda FC have now lost just once in their opening eight matches in what is definitely a dream debut season in the NPFL.

Source: npf;.ng

Vanguard News