Plateau Rep expresses outrage over abduction of citizens, aide worker by Boko Haram

*Appeals to FG to secure immediate their release

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

A member of the House of Representatives representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Dachung Bagos has condemned the abduction of citizens of the State by Boko Haram, saying it was disheartening.

He also condemned the abduction of a medical aide worker, Miss Jennifer Samuel by the sect.

In a statement last night, Bagos appealed to the Federal government to ensure the immediate release of the citizens who are mostly girls.

The statement read thus: “On behalf of the Good People of Jos South/ Jos East Federal Constituency, I Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos condemn the abduction of the daughters of Plateau State by Boko Haram in the North East, I, however, call for immediate action to be taken by the Federal Government to facilitate the release of this great Plateau Citizens who were abducted in the North East.

“I am deeply saddened by this situation where Plateau Citizens are being abducted, and the recent is that of a Medical Aide worker with Alliance for International Medical Action, Miss Jennifer Ukambong Samuel.

“As a lawmaker, I am disturbed that innocent Plateau citizens have been abducted by Boko Haram in Borno State.

“I plead for the immediate release of these innocent citizens of Plateau State who are mostly youths with professional callings and have dedicated themselves working in the northeast to providing humanitarian help to victims of insurgency.

“This a sad moment that calls for immediate security and Government attention, very unfortunate that Ukambong, who is an orphaned, was kidnapped along with several others in a brutal ambush along Monguno-Maiduguri road on Sunday, 22nd December 2019, the day she was marking the 21st remembrance of her dear father’s demise.

“I want to join other spirited individuals in condemning this act of inhumanity.

“I also pray that the Federal Government through the various security agencies will take immediate action to ensure the safe release of our innocent sister.”

