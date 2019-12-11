Plateau Commissioner urges citizens to support State lawmakers

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Zulfa Rimven has charged citizens of the state to cooperate and give the needed support to their elected lawmakers so that they can achieve better representation.

Rimven spoke shortly after defending his Ministry’s budget at the State Assembly Complex in Jos where he commended the manner which the Assembly was handling its affairs stressing such is a clear indication that the members are true representatives of the people.

He said he was optimistic that the State shall rise again with the caliber of people in position and called on the lawmakers to keep up the pace of good work through quality legislation for the betterment and progress of the state.

Zulfa further commended Governor Simon Lalong’s fight against corruption, noting that it is yielding results as the state is recently rated as the second least corrupt state in the country.

He said “Governor Lalong on assumption of office, declared zero tolerance to corruption and was among the first State in Nigeria to adopt the Treasury Single Account (TSA) where he made sure all monies accruing to Plateau State went to a single account for easy oversight and monitoring.”

