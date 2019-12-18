P&ID scam: Court approves Quinn’s extradition

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s request to extradite the Briton, Adam Quinn, over his alleged complicity in the failed Gas Supply Processing Agreement (GSPA) between the Nigerian government and Process and Industrial Development (P&ID).

Justice Okon Abang, who gave the order for Quinn’s arrest, said the move would help the Federal Government to prosecute him on the charges filed against him by the EFCC.

Quinn’s associate, Nolan, has been detained at Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, after his inability to perfect his bail conditions.

The Commission had on October 21, arraigned Nolan and Quinn over their alleged involvement in the failed deal.

The Irish engineering company had secured the award of $9.6billion against Nigeria following the non-execution of the agreement the company had with the federal government.

The arraignment of the two British citizens came several weeks after two P&ID directors were convicted over the deal.

The defendants, who are directors of Goidel Resources Limited, a Designated Non-Financial Institution and ICIL Limited, were arraigned on a 16-count charge of money laundering but later amended to 32 counts.

In an ex-parte motion dated December 16 with file number: FHC/ABJ/CR/239/19, the EFCC lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho, told the court that Quinn’s name featured in the charges at least 21 times.

He said though Quinn was not within the court’s jurisdiction, an order of warrant of arrest extraditing the defendant could be effected.

According to him, the court has the statutory powers under the provisions of sections 3, 35, 36 and 37 of the Administration of Justice Act, 2015, to grant the prayers being sought.

He said: “We seek an order of the Honourable Court issuing a warrant for the arrest of Adam Quinn, named in counts 1, 2, 4, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 of the criminal charge brought before this Honourable Court and face trial on the aforementioned criminal charges.

“And for such further or other orders as this Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the circumstances of this case.”

Justice Abang said he had considered the application argued by the EFCC counsel.

“I think it deserves to succeed to enable the prosecution that represents the Federal Government of Nigeria commence prosecution of Adam Quinn,” he said.

He noted that Quinn’s name appeared severally in the charges which were amended on November 20 and filed the same date.

“Therefore, it is hereby ordered as prayed in line with the motion. Order is hereby made for a warrant of arrest of Adam Quinn whose name appeared severally to enable Federal Government of Nigeria to commence his prosecution to enable him to answer questions on the charge,” the judge ruled. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: