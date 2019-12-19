Breaking News
Photos: Osinbajo, Govs hold last 2019 NEC meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo singing the national anthem as he presided over the last meeting of the National Economic Council of the year at the Aso Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja. PHOTO: Abayomi Adeshida. 19/12/2019

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the last National Economic Council (NEC), meeting for 2019.

The meeting which started about 11.6am at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, has in attendance governors of the 36 States of the Federation.

Also in attendance are ministers that are saddled with the nation’s economy including the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo singing the national anthem as he presided over the last meeting of the National Economic Council of the year at the Aso Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 19/12/2019.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo offering prayers during the opening as he presided over the last meeting of the National Economic Council of the year at the Aso Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 19/12/2019.

The FCT Minister, Muhammed Bello exchanging pleasantries with the his predecessor, Bauchi State Governor, Mallam Bala Mohammed before the opening of the last meeting of the National Economic Council of the year presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Aso Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 19/12/2019

