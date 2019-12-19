Photos: Osinbajo, Govs hold last 2019 NEC meeting

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the last National Economic Council (NEC), meeting for 2019.

The meeting which started about 11.6am at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, has in attendance governors of the 36 States of the Federation.

Also in attendance are ministers that are saddled with the nation’s economy including the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

