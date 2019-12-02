Photos: Night of tribute in honour of late Mobolaji Johnson

Breaking News
Photos from the tight of tribute in honour of late Mobolaji Johnson.

Mobolaji Johnson, the first military governor of Lagos State died at the age of 83.

The father of four reportedly died in an hospital in Lagos, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

All photos below are credited to AKEEM SALAU

From left:Mrs Kemi Durosinmi-Etti,Permanent secretary Cabinet office;Mrs Shuli Adebolu,Hon commissioner Tourism ,Arts & Culture and Mrs Folashade Jail,SSG all represent Governor of Lagos state.at the Night of tribute in honour of Late Brigadier General Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson,First Military Governor in Lagos state held at Darlington hall ilupeju Lagos.
From left:Mrs Tobi Odunaya;Mrs Merit Ofulue,Oti Eden and Sarah Daniel.at the Night of tribute in honour of Late Brigadier General Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson,First Military Governor in Lagos state held at Darlington hall ilupeju Lagos.
From left:Arch Segun olubode,Mrs Remi Olubode;Ms Dupe Aganga-Williams and Mrs Titi Tunde-Johnson.at the Night of tribute in honour of Late Brigadier General Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson,First Military Governor in Lagos state held at Darlington hall ilupeju Lagos.
From left:Tunde Coker,Jide Coker and Fred Coker.
From Right;Mr Seyi Johnson,Mrs Omobola Johnson,Mr Deji Johnson,Dr Lanre Johnson,Mrs Oreoluwa Johnson,Mrs Abayomi Johnson,Mr omotayo Johnson,Mrs Josephine Johnson,Peter Johnson and Ms Abimbola Johnson,family members.at the Night of tribute in honour of Late Brigadier General Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson,First Military Governor in Lagos state held at Darlington hall ilupeju Lagos.

