Photos: Impounded Opay bikes seen in Lagos police station

A large number of Opay bikes were on Monday seen in a Police station at Victoria Island of Lagos state. A truck filled with Opay bikes was also seen on Lagos road.

It was gathered that the bikes were impounded due to noncompliance from Opay riders but however, the real reason for impounding the Opay bikes is unknown.

You would recall that months ago, there was an ongoing shakedown between Lagos’ bike-hailing industry and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) but which was later settled when the companies signed a deal with NURTW to pay N500 ($1.38) on daily levies.

Photos of the Opay bikes as seen at the police station below

However, there have been mixed reactions as most Lagosians have taken to Twitter to lament over the impoundment, while some are complaining over inadequate services they experienced with the Opay app.

