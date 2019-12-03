Photos: Impounded Opay bikes seen in Lagos police station

A large number of Opay bikes were on Monday seen in a Police station at Victoria Island of Lagos state. A truck filled with Opay bikes was also seen on Lagos road.

It was gathered that the bikes were impounded due to noncompliance from Opay riders but however, the real reason for impounding the Opay bikes is unknown.

You would recall that months ago, there was an ongoing shakedown between Lagos’ bike-hailing industry and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) but which was later settled when the companies signed a deal with NURTW to pay N500 ($1.38) on daily levies.

READ ALSO: OPay gets CBN approval for international money transfer

Photos of the Opay bikes as seen at the police station below

However, there have been mixed reactions as most Lagosians have taken to Twitter to lament over the impoundment, while some are complaining over inadequate services they experienced with the Opay app.

Can Opay bikes survive this harsh reality? 3 trucks of impounded bikes today. pic.twitter.com/kDL7GWUEpU — Festus. (@MrFestusEmeka) December 2, 2019

Who owns OPay and Go lads? Do we not have enough motorcycles in Lagos already? The ones from Niger already outnumber us in Lagos and some of them as you do as 13 years old. Okada’s banned in other states are now in Lagos. Former Gov Maruwa’s legacy is a disgrace to Lagos State!!! — IG:THEGENIE (@smoothgenie) December 3, 2019

This?! It is the exact reason why signing that deal with NURTW was a useless venture. Because now they have to go and sign one with police, and whoever else wakes up one morning with the thought that they can make a quick buck — Solomon Sunday Tommy (@SouloSkillz) December 2, 2019

Stop this police settlement narrative. The riders brought this to themselves. Go check the ones in Ikeja under bridge, baba those ones no dey do online trip. — Amaechi Igwe (@amcyril) December 2, 2019

Vanguard Nigeria News