Photos: FUTO students detained in Bosnia camp arrive in Nigeria

The two Nigerian students of Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) who were wrongly deported by Croatian security officials to Bosnia have arrived in Nigeria.

The news about their arrival was disclosed by Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM)

The two students (Abia Uchenna and Eboh Chinedu) were arrested after they attended an international table tennis competition in Croatia.

Abia Uchenna, Eboh Chinedu, and three other students arrived in Zagreb, capital of Croatia, on November 12, for the fifth world inter-university championships held in the country. They were arrested while taking a walk around the country’s capital on November 18 as they couldn’t provide relevant documents to the police.

