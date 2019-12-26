Photo: Deji Adeyanju receiving treatment in Dubai hospital

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has published a picture showing the convener of Concerned Nigerians, Prince Deji Adeyanju, receiving treatment in a Dubai hospital.

The picture which was obtained by Vanguard on Thursday, has the image of the former Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Timi Frank, looking after Deji.

Recall that Deji was attacked on Monday by allegedly 150-strong youths shouting that were chanting “sai Baba”.

His attackers were believed to be pro-Buhari’s working for the government. They attacked Deji and other protesters while trying to submit a petition to the National Human Rights Commission on the detention of #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore and others believed to be detained unconstitutionally.

However, expressing his concern, Fani-Kayode opined:

“Prince Deji Adeyanju has been admitted into hospital in Dubai and is slowly recovering from the injuries he sustained after he was attacked in Abuja by a crowd of Buhari-loving almajiris.

“Comrade Timi Frank, another great and courageous warrior and soldier of democracy is with him.

“Hang in there my dear aburo Deji and know that we love you and are very proud of you. They beat you in the streets of Abuja and boasted about it but the following day they were forced to release your friend Sowore and my friend Dasuki. We have won and we shall continue to win. (Femi Fani-Kayode)”.

