Philanthropist, Dimeji Oganla bags doctorate award

…unveils Dimeji Oganla initiative for new growth

By Gabriel Olawale

In acknowledgement of his continuous contribution to the society development, Oladimeji Oganla, a philanthropist and Lagos-based business man has been honoured with a Honorary Doctorate Degree by the authorities of the Western Orthodox University, United Kingdom.

The philanthropist was decorated with the honorary Doctorate Degree of Art in Leadership and Corporate Governance at the Universitys campus in Accra, Ghana. He was honoured alongside other distinguished personalities from other West African countries.

With seal to do more, Oganla also seized the occasion to announce the launch of his charity organization tagged; Dimeji Oganla Initiative For New Growth (DOING). He has distinguished himself as a partner at Panacea Crisis Managers and Negotiators and has excelled in marketing and communication with impressive track records in sales.

According the hardworking real estate big player, this is a milestone achievement. He said, I feel entirely motivated and I also wish to do more. I have been doing this much not knowing that some persons have been taking note. This is about the first academic institution that would be honoring me, and its more strategic and commendable for me because it is an international institution. On behalf of myself, my brand and my family, we are totally excited and appreciative. It is indeed a milestone achievement.

Oganla also spoke about the plans to expand his philanthropy to reach more people. According to him, We would in a matter of weeks be launching into the public glare the Dimeji Oganla Initiative for new growth (DOING)., it is designed to eradicate poverty or better still reduce it drastically. We are not in the character of giving out fish rather we teach on how to fish.

We would be partnering a lot of international organizations to achieve and drive this initiative. We would be building capacities In terms of trainings, mentoring, coaching to mention a few. As of this date, we have signed an understanding the African USA soccer recruitment management in order to shortlist our nationals who have over the years proven themselves and distinguished themselves academically. We will also be empowering primary school students with schoolbags, school books, and other educational materials under our initiative.

According to the institution, it yearly uses the recognition to encourage excellence and also to acknowledge the contribution of respected and distinguished men and women. Other eminent awardees this year include Aare Adekunle Ishola Oluwatise-Oshodi, Apostle Solomon Moses Oni Mustapha, Dr Righteous Teiko Tagoe, Ipoade Adenkanmi Omilaju, Otunba Abayomi Odunowos and Dr (Mrs) Mbukpa Mary Godwin

Vanguard