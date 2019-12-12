Petroleum ministry warns public to discountenance fake Sylva’s social media accounts

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources has advised the public to discountenance messages from pseudo social media profiles, pages, accounts and groups bearing the name of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Mr Julius Bokoru, Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs to the Minister, gave the advice in a statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

He said: ” The minister of state for petroleum resources will not solicit, trade or offer deals, politically or otherwise, via social media platforms.

” Presently, his personal social media accounts are yet to be made public and will be communicated in due time.

“The public is advised to discountenance messages from pseudo social media profiles, pages, accounts and groups bearing Sylva’s name.”

Bokoru noted that there were official channels that could be accessed for reliable and accurate information concerning Sylva’s activities, especially within the oil and gas sector.

He said they are:” Facebook: facebook.com/fmprng, Twitter: twitter.com/fmprng and Instagram: instagram.com/fmprng.”

