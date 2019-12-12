Pep explains what Foden needs to do to succeed Silva at Man City

Pep Guardiola is confident Phil Foden can fill the boots of David Silva at Manchester City and has revealed what he needs to improve to reach his level.

Foden, 19, is set for a rare start as City wrap up their Champions League Group C campaign against Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia.

Veteran playmaker Silva has not travelled due to injury but, as he has already announced he is to leave the club at the end of the season, it could be a foretaste of the future.

Foden has long been earmarked as the natural successor to Silva but he has had to wait patiently for his opportunities so far.

City boss Guardiola said: “That is our wish (that he can replace Silva). Of course, David is a legend, with the number of games and titles he has won, but it’s our wish and we believe he can do it.

“He’s growing from last season. There are still some departments he can improve. Sometimes he takes decisions with character and spirit because he is so young, but sometimes he has to think a bit more about decision-making, especially without the ball.

“But it’s normal with his age. His development is perfect. We are more than satisfied with what he is doing with his training and when he plays.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News