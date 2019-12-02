The Executive Director, Kaduna State Rehabilitation Board, Alhaji Aliyu Yakassai, on Monday said that people with disabilities were worse affected by corruption because of their peculiarities.

Yakasai made the remarks at a symposium in Kaduna organised to mark the International Day of People with Disabilities.

Also read:

The symposium, with the theme ‘Nigeria Disability Act as a panacea to corruption’, was organised by the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) in collaboration with the board.

The executive director noted that though corruption has negative consequences on all segments of the society, its effects on people with disabilities was tragic.

He noted that the event was also organised to sensitise people with disabilities on the provisions of the Disability Act signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018.

Yakassai said people with disabilities should appreciate the provisions of the law and speak out whenever discriminated against or stigmatised.

“The act is already on ground to protect you and we in the rehabilitation board are ever ready to render our support,” he added.

He stressed the need to provide an enabling environment for the person with disabilities to support themselves and contribute to national growth and development.

Also, Mrs Peace Ezikiel, the CCD focal officer, said the symposium was to create awareness for people with disabilities in the state and also discuss the extent to which corruption affects a person with disabilities in the society.

She said the centre will continue to advocate for the rights of people with disabilities including access to health care, education, infrastructure among others.

In his remarks, National President of the Association of Persons with Disabilities, Malam Rilwan Mohammed stressed the need for more sensitization on the rights of persons with disabilities.

Mohammed challenged members of the association to lead in agitating for their rights on all issues affecting them.

He implores the media to create space for a person with disabilities to speak on their challenges and contributions to societal development.

Hajiya Sadiya Hassan of Kaduna State Ministry of Justice said the state government was in the process of domesticating the Disabilities Act.

She assured that the ministry was every ready to render support to persons with disability in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that panellists at the symposium included Mr Chidi Ahuchogu of the EFCC and Mr John Yusuf, Assistant Director, Special Education, Kaduna state.

NAN recalled that the Act provides for the setting up of a National Commission for Person with Disabilities to enhance their full integration into the society.

Vanguard