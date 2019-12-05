Pension Laws: FG will comply with court ruling ― Malami

By Soni Daniel – Abuja

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami said the Federal Government will comply with Wednesday’s Federal High Court ruling mandating his office to retrieve billions of Naira paid to former governors as pensions.

Malami said his office will, however, be guided by the public interest in complying with the court order.

This is contained in a statement by Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice made available Vanguard n Abuja.

“We will work and be guided by the legalities of the case, the dictates of justice and public interest in complying with the judgment,” the Minister said.