Pearl Thusi, Eddie Kadi stole the show

By Benjamin Njoku

South Africa-born TV presenter and actress, Pearl Thusi and British-based Congolese, Eddie Kadi were the cynosure of eyes at the awards night. Their combination as co-hosts spiced up the awards night.

Thusi, who described Nigerians as very hospitable and warm people returned to host the awards ceremony for the second time after she hosted it last year, in Accra, Ghana. She dazzled the audience while on stage in her radiant red gown designed by Maryam Elisha.

The mother of two, was in her element doing what she knows how to do best. When she wasn’t draped in skin-bearing gowns or African prints, she was serving the audience looks from the shore.

Sharing flamy snaps of her face beat and looks all done in Lagos, the actress took to social media to let everyone know that the country might swallow her up. She said she might not come back to SA because of the face beats that side are on another level. The same with Kadi, who was attending the event for the first time.

He was exceptionally good in his craft, and everyone kept talking about the rib-cracking jokes he was reeling out at the show. The two superstars held the audience spellbound with their sense of humour and carriage.

Vanguard