PDP NWC approves Senator Nazif as Deputy National Chairman, North

By Dirisu Yakubu

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has approved the nomination of Senator Suleiman Nazif as the new Deputy National Chairman, North, of the party.

The approval according to a statement signed by the party’s spokesman, Prince Uche Secondus noted that the approval is in furtherance of section 47 (6) of the Constitution of the PDP.

Senator Nazif was a one-time member of the House of Representatives and two-time Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where he represented Bauchi North and served as Chairman, Senate Committee on Labour and Productivity as well as Chairman, Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

He holds a degree in Water Resources and Environmental Engineering as well as a Masters degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy, MAID, from the Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria.

He replaced Babayo Gamawa who prior to his death earlier in the year, defected to the ruling All Progressives Progress, APC.