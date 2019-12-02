By Chiebuka Ndujihe

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Working Committee, NWC, has on Monday approved the nomination of Senator Suleiman Nazif (Wakilin Arewa) as Deputy National Chairman, North

The approval is in furtherance of section 47 (6) of the Constitution of the PDP.

About Nazif

Senator Nazif was one time member of the House of Representatives and two-time Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where he served as Chairman, Senate Committee on Labour and Productivity as well as Chairman, Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He holds a degree in Water Resources and Environmental Engineering as well as a Masters degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy (MAID) from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

He also holds several Honorary Doctorate Degrees and Awards locally and internationally, in addition to numerous traditional titles.

Senator Nazif is a nationalist, grassroots politician and philanthropist.

