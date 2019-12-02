Breaking News
Translate

PDP approves Senator Nazif as Deputy National Chairman, North

On 6:01 pmIn News, Politicsby

By Chiebuka Ndujihe

PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Working Committee, NWC, has on Monday approved the nomination of Senator Suleiman Nazif (Wakilin Arewa) as Deputy National Chairman, North

The approval is in furtherance of section 47 (6) of the Constitution of the PDP.

also read: Breaking: Election Tribunal gives Senator Buhari victory(Opens in a new browser tab)

About Nazif

Senator Nazif was one time member of the House of Representatives and two-time Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where he served as Chairman, Senate Committee on Labour and Productivity as well as Chairman, Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He holds a degree in Water Resources and Environmental Engineering as well as a Masters degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy (MAID) from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

also read: APC Crisis: Oshiomhole’s seat non-negotiable, Omo-Agege declares(Opens in a new browser tab)

He also holds several Honorary Doctorate Degrees and Awards locally and internationally, in addition to numerous traditional titles.

Senator Nazif is a nationalist, grassroots politician and philanthropist.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!