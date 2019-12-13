Pastor jailed for stealing goat, Turkeys, threatening owner with charm

Pastor of a Cherubim and Seraphim Church, called Solomon Opaalade, was on Thursday jailed for stealing a goat and turkeys and threatening the owner with charms.

According to the Principal State Counsel from the State Ministry of Justice, Adekunle Adeniyi, as reported by Withinnigeria, the pastor stole nine turkeys valued at N270,000 and a goat valued at N18,000 belonging to one Oluwasegun Hammed.

The prosecutor called five witnesses and presented two turkeys and charms recovered from Opaalade as well as a statement written by the defendant.

Magistrate Adijat Oloyade, in her judgment, found the defendant guilty of three of the five counts and subsequently sentenced him to 18 months’ imprisonment on each of them or an option of paying N10,000 fine for each of the counts.

